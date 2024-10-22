Unai Emery has no issue with Jhon Duran after angry reaction to substitution

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery had no problem with Jhon Duran’s reaction to being substituted during the 2-0 Champions League win against Bologna.

The Colombian is used to coming off the bench this season, making a name for himself as a super sub, but he was given a start against the Italians and helped fire Villa to the top of the standings.

His classy finish nine minutes after John McGinn’s second-half opener made it three wins out of three for Villa, who climbed to the summit of Europe ahead of more action on Wednesday.

But immediately after his goal, Duran was taken off and he did not react well, punching and kicking a seat in the dugout and needing to be calmed down by staff.

He then walked down the tunnel before re-emerging at the end of the match to join in with celebrations.

Emery said: “I have no problem with his reaction. Every message we send in the dressing room is about respect and having our values.

“Some young players can react a little bit but it is under my control. His first start of this year – always it is more difficult to start when the opponents are fresh.

“He played very well and he scored a good goal. It was fantastic the way he accelerated.

“We will play both strikers sometimes and when they play individually as well as today – with Ollie Watkins – it is best for the team.”

Jhon Duran made it 2-0 (David Davies/PA)

With some favourable fixtures to come, Emery’s men have a great chance to finish in the top eight of the revamped competition and earn automatic qualification to the last 16.

Seeing their side top of Europe’s premier competition is a fitting way to celebrate two years of Emery, who celebrates the anniversary of his appointment on Thursday.

The Spaniard took over with Villa facing a Premier League relegation battle and two years later they are now holding their own on the biggest stage.

“We are going to focus on each match and how we are in the moment,” Emery added.

“Of course we won the first match away at Young Boys and then against Bayern Munich we were hoping to win to help get in the top eight.

“Today we’ve got another three points, now we must focus on Brugge. Of course if we keep getting points we can change our objective and try to get in the top eight.

“There are other contenders, bigger favourites than us but we are improving and we will see how we continue.”

For Bologna it was a second successive 2-0 defeat in England after losing to Liverpool last time out.

Boss Vincenzo Italiano said: “They have a high intensity and they are physically strong. When they counter-attack, they can turn a game around.

“They are of a very high level and I think as we played against Liverpool and Aston Villa, we have some good hints.

“Having said this, they are two very high level teams – they will go very far.”