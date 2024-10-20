Man Utd striker Rasmus Hojlund determined to put injury problems behind him

Rasmus Hojlund feels fit, fortunate and fired up after the Manchester United striker secured Saturday’s victory against Brentford as he continues to put an injury-disrupted start to the season behind him.

Having shown promise during a stop-start first campaign with the club he supports, the 21-year-old’s hopes of hitting the ground running this term were dashed in his first pre-season appearance.

Hojlund limped off shortly after scoring in July’s Los Angeles friendly against Arsenal, with his hamstring issue sidelining the United striker for nearly two months.

The Denmark international scored his first Premier League goal since returning to fitness in Saturday’s 2-1 comeback win against Brentford and is determined to kick on.

“The injury has been annoying and it was an annoying time to get it, but obviously I feel great now and feel ready to move on,” Hojlund said.

“I tried to focus on (the fact) that I’m very privileged to be a professional footballer.

“Obviously, there’s downsides and upsides, and we get critics, but also sometimes we are superstars but all in all, I’m living the dream every day.

Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring against Brentford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’m playing for Manchester United and having the number nine on the back for Manchester United. It’s a good life.

“I just tried to focus on that part and then also I could focus on everything else, trying to be even fitter for when I come back, doing my recovery even better. I think I’m in a great spot right now.”

Hojlund would not expand on how he went from the number 11 shirt to wear nine in the off season but was more forthcoming about the impact of Ruud van Nistelrooy, who returned to United over the summer as one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants.

“Everybody’s asking me this question,” he said of the former United striker’s influence.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is back at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Yes, obviously, he’s helping us every day, but he’s also helping the defence and the midfield.

“He’s a very good assistant coach, but obviously he’s a great striker.

“You’re trying to learn everything about him and all these sort of things.

“I haven’t had that long time to learn from him yet because I haven’t been back for a little more than a month or so. But obviously, he’s given me a lot of good advice.”

Alejandro Garnacho scored Manchester United’s equaliser against Brentford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hojlund’s only other goal this season came in the 3-3 draw at Porto in the Europa League, which United return to action in with Thursday’s trip to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

The Red Devils need a win after starting the new-look competition with a pair of draws, while another victory would lift spirits having ended a five-game winless streak in all competitions against Brentford.

“Obviously every time you win and the forwards score goals, it gives a lot of confidence to the team,” Hojlund added.

“But in the end, it’s about winning and I think that’s what we need to focus on. I’m very pleased with the three points.”