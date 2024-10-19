Russell Martin unhappy as Southampton pay for late lapse against Leicester

Under-pressure Russell Martin criticised one of his Southampton players for not doing his job for Leicester’s added-time winner, after the visitors hit back from two goals down to sink Saints 3-2.

Harry Winks’ low corner found Jordan Ayew in space at the edge of the penalty area, before he swung the ball into the bottom corner to earn the visitors three Premier League points in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

And Martin, who saw his side concede a late goal to drop points against Ipswich, insisted an individual – who he did not name – derailed his side, rather than the team.

“We do a lot of work on set-pieces and we should have scored one today,” he said.

“We are down to 10 men and we have a few subs on but one person had one job to do that would have stopped that goal and they didn’t.

“The concern is that the person didn’t do their job. It’s not about detail or a lack of work. It would be a concern if we had a lack of detail.

“It’s about taking responsibility and doing what you are asked to do.

“We had a man sent off and it changed the game. We didn’t kill the game off and in the Premier League it is a big problem.”

Southampton had been jubilant after Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo had given them a 2-0 first-half lead but they capitulated after the break.

Facundo Buonanotte’s bundled finish and Jamie Vardy’s penalty, after he had been dragged down by the dismissed Ryan Fraser, pegged the hosts back before Ayew’s definitive blow brought them to their knees.

Saints are now on an unwanted club record 21 matches in the Premier League without a win but Martin is confident of keeping his job after a meeting with owner Dragan Solak on Friday.

“I had a brilliant chat with Dragan and the guys at a scheduled board meeting yesterday, so no [I don’t feel under pressure],” he said.

“I won’t give you any details, but then I wouldn’t give you any details if we were sitting top of the Premier League.”

For the Foxes it was the first time they had won a Premier League match having been two goals down at half-time, with just one defeat in their last five league outings.

Manager Steve Cooper revealed that he saw the turnaround coming. He said: “We defended really poorly on the two goals so it is on us going 2-0 down but I felt we should have scored off a couple of set-plays.

“I felt we were still in the game and it was one of those where if we got one…

“The guys worked and believed in themselves and others.

“I don’t want to sound like a smart arse and say I thought we were still in the game at half-time but I genuinely did and I think the players did too.

“Hopefully, in a successful season, this day will be memorable for supporters.

“The corner at the end wasn’t a routine, it was instinctive, good decision making, and we are grateful for it.”