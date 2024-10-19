Newcastle pay price for missed chances as Danny Welbeck seals win for Brighton

Danny Welbeck’s fifth goal of the season snatched a smash-and-grab victory at Newcastle as Brighton banked another three Premier League points.

Welbeck’s 35th-minute strike came decidedly against the run of play as the Magpies dominated much of the game, but were made to pay for not taking their chances.

Seagulls keeper Bart Verbruggen made a series of fine saves to keep Eddie Howe’s men at bay and ensure it was they who emerged with the points in a 1-0 win

Brighton’s afternoon was soured slightly by Welbeck’s departure on a stretcher after being caught in the back by Fabian Schar.

Jacob Murphy denied fit-again team-mate Alexander Isak when he unwittingly got in the way of his 12th-minute shot after Anthony Gordon had skipped passed Joel Veltman and pulled the ball back for the Sweden international.

Verbruggen was then fortunate to escape after dwelling on the ball and allowing Gordon to charge down his attempted clearance.

Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes both saw shots blocked in quick succession with the visitors hanging on, although Schar might have done better with a 25th-minute free-kick which he pulled wide after Guimaraes had been tripped by Welbeck 25 yards out.

Joelinton headed wide from Gordon’s 31st-minute back-post corner but Verbruggen made a fine one-on-one save to prevent Isak from opening the scoring after Guimaraes had split the Seagulls’ rearguard with an inch-perfect through-ball two minutes later.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead 10 minutes before the break with their first foray into the Magpies’ penalty area, Welbeck controlling Lewis Dunk’s free-kick before exchanging passes with Georginio Rutter and stabbing a shot past the advancing Nick Pope.

Verbruggen had to tip away Gordon’s curling 41st-minute attempt and Igor Julio skied a snapshot over at the other end as the half ended with Brighton leading, much to the disbelief of the majority of those inside the stadium.

Dunk blazed a volley high and wide from Yasin Ayari’s 49th-minute corner and, with the visitors attempting to draw the hosts in and hit them on the break, they were enjoying their best period of the game to that point.

Gordon should have levelled from Isak’s 53rd-minute cross, instead heading wastefully over the bar, but with the visitors showing commendable composure on the ball they were making it a much more even affair.

Isak saw a skidding shot on the turn saved after the industry of Guimaraes, Gordon and Sandro Tonali had forged an opening for him, and Isak and Joelinton both had efforts repelled in quick succession with the home side once again building up a head of steam.

Verbruggen denied Isak again after Lewis Hall had picked out the striker with a raking long ball, but it took a brave block by Dan Burn to prevent Ferdi Kadioglu from doubling the Seagulls’ advantage.

Gordon passed up another good opportunity when he fired straight at Verbruggen under pressure from Dunk with 16 minutes remaining, but substitute Kaoru Mitoma was similarly inaccurate when presented with two late chances to kill off the game.