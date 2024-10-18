Gary O’Neil admits Wolves’ start to the season ‘looks like a disaster’

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil admits the “tipping point” is on the horizon as he battles a terrible start to the season.

Wolves have taken just one point from their opening seven games and will do well to improve on that at the weekend as they host Manchester City on Sunday.

O’Neil has been keen to provide context for their poor start, citing a tough run of fixtures, injuries and losing key players in the summer.

But he knows the tide has to turn soon and is confident he will keep Wolves away from danger.

“Points-wise it has been very bad. We sit here now seven games in with one point and if you don’t look into the depths of how and why, then it looks like a disaster,” he said.

“But if you look into the situation you will easily see there is enough there to have a real clear view that we can turn this around.

“I have 100 per cent belief in myself and the playing group that together we will show everyone that we are more than capable of competing at the level.

“The longer it goes on the more urgent it becomes but I am comfortable with that.

“These situations of where we are at the moment is nothing I haven’t seen or faced so I am really confident I can help the group in this moment and turn it around.

“I understand one point from seven isn’t good enough but we need to prove we are better than that.

“That tipping point will come soon. We can’t sit here forever and say we’ve had tough games and lost some important players in the summer. Now what?

“At some point it’s going to come and we need to get it going.”

Wolves will be without Hwang Hee-chan for the visit of City after he suffered ankle ligament damage on international duty with South Korea.

“It’s not nothing, there is something there, he’s damaged a ligament inside his ankle,” O’Neil said.

“From now it will be a couple of weeks, nothing overly long.

“It gives him a moment, if you think where he was this time last year, and the form he was in and how sharp he was, since he went to the Asia Cup and came back and picked up a couple of injuries he has never really been able to get it back.

“It gives him a chance to try and get himself sharp and fit and gets himself in a really good spot.”