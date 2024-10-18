Fabian Hurzeler hopes Brighton can build on comeback victory over Tottenham

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hopes his side can pick up where they left off as they return to action at Newcastle on Saturday.

The Seagulls headed into the recent international break in exhilarating fashion a fortnight ago by coming from 2-0 down to beat Tottenham 3-2 in the Premier League.

Hurzeler said: “There are always advantages and disadvantages of an international break but, again, it’s the schedule and we have to accept it and try to make the best out of it.

Hurzeler hopes his side can maintain the momentum (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Now it’s about getting back all the players as quickly as possible, trying to immediately bring into their minds what the identity of Brighton is.

“They experience different things in all the different national teams. When we come together we immediately try to build this identity again, what we had before.

“It’s a short time before the match against Newcastle but I’m sure we will manage this in a good way. Now we try to get the mindset in the right way to be ready for this tough game.”

Brighton were at their freeflowing best as they turned the tables on Spurs but Hurzeler admits they cannot expect Newcastle to allow them to keep playing that way at St James’ Park.

The German said at a press conference: “It’s not that you go there and can just play the best football. No, it will be a fight.

“You have to work for the game, you have to work for the momentum, and you work for it by doing the duels.

“You have to go into duels. You have to win them, you have to be ruthless. Then when you win the duels, you can gain self-confidence, and then you will get the momentum.

“Then the quality from us might be shining if you have the confidence and can play football.

“But before that, it’s working, working, working, fighting, fighting, fighting.”

Brighton’s fightback against Spurs was capped by a winning goal from evergreen forward Danny Welbeck.

Welbeck has enjoyed a superb start to the season (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The 33-year-old former Manchester United and Arsenal forward now has four goals to his name in what has been a strong start to campaign.

Hurzeler said: “I’m not surprised because I see him working every day. He’s a special character, a special player.

“I’ve already mentioned this a lot of times, how important he is, not only for the club, but also for me and for his team-mates.

“I’m always convinced if you work hard, if you have a passion for something, if you are disciplined, then you will be successful long-term and you get what you deserve. At the moment, he gets what he deserves.”