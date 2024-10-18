Enzo Maresca: Chelsea captain Reece James can only play once a week

Reece James will be available for the first time this season when Chelsea play Liverpool on Sunday but Enzo Maresca said the club captain will be unable to play more than one game a week for the foreseeable future.

The 24-year-old has not featured since the penultimate game of last season after aggravating a hamstring injury in pre-season.

He missed virtually the entirety of the second half of the last campaign following surgery on the problem in December, but with defenders Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana both suspended for the trip to Anfield, James’ return has come at an opportune moment.

“He’s available, finally he’s back,” said Blues boss Maresca. “He worked with us in the international break. It’s good news, especially for him.

“It’s complicated when you get injury, injury, injury. You’re always looking for a solution. The solution with Reece is probably the same as with Romeo (Lavia) and Wes, in terms of using them just once a week.

“In this moment, Reece’s body cannot play twice a week. One of the solutions is we’ll try to manage him in the same way.

“In the future, I don’t know, but if we want to build his physical condition probably the solution is to allow him to go slowly and use him once a week.”

The last two seasons have seen the England international make just a combined 26 appearances in the Premier League as injuries to his knee and hamstring have persisted.

The 2023-24 campaign was particularly frustrating for James, who missed 29 games from December to May.

He was red carded against Brighton in May on his first start in five months for a dangerous challenge on striker Joao Pedro, causing him to miss Chelsea’s final match of the season.

Maresca, who has taken advantage of his enviable squad depth since taking charge by selecting a different XI for league and cup fixtures, has been able to call upon the impressive Malo Gusto at right-back with the 21-year-old France international proving a more-than-able deputy.

“It’s difficult but it’s nice because you know that one of them, the one I choose, is going to do well,” said Maresca. “This is a good feeling.

“First of all Reece has to be fit, then slowly we’ll see. We have many players who are versatile and can play in different positions.”

Maresca said that, contrary to reports, goalkeeping coach Hilario has not been contacted by the Football Association to join new England manager Thomas Tuchel’s coaching staff.

However, the PA news agency understands that an approach has been made for performance analyst James Melbourne.

“I know one of them has been approached, one of the analysts,” said Maresca. “We’re quite open for people to take their chances.

“The other one, Hilario, I heard something but there’s not been any approach yet.

“We are open-minded in terms allowing people to take chances. We are happy to keep people that want to stay. But if they want to go, they can go.”