Wayne Rooney ‘surprised’ by FA decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as England boss
The German was named as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor on Wednesday.
Wayne Rooney admits he is “surprised” that Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as England’s new boss.
The German was named as Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor on Wednesday, signing an 18-month contract which will take him to the end of the 2026 World Cup.
Lee Carlsey, who led the Under-21s to European Championship glory in 2023, was in interim charge and Rooney thought the Football Association would appoint a homegrown coach.
Rooney, himself making his way as a young manager in the game, played under the two previous foreign England managers in Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.
“I’m surprised. He’s a very good coach but I’m surprised the FA have employed him,” Plymouth boss Rooney, who won 120 caps, scoring 53 goals for his country, said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
“But I wish him all the best and I hope he does well.
“What the FA have built over the last 10-15 years has been a great platform for young coaches coming through, so I’m surprised they haven’t gone with one of their own but, as I said, they have made the decision and I wish him all the best and I hope he does well for us.”