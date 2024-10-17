Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo out for ‘a few weeks’ with injury

Manchester United have confirmed midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will be out for a “few weeks” with a muscle injury.

The England international suffered the problem during United’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa before the international break, which he was subsequently ruled out of.

United have now revealed he will be out number of weeks, along with Harry Maguire, who picked up an injury in the same game.

However, Noussair Mazraoui returned to training on Thursday after his recent medical procedure after suffering heart palpitations.

The Morocco international underwent a precautionary, minor corrective procedure to rectify a relatively common condition last week.

He returned to training at United’s Carrington training ground, but this was the first step of his recovery and it is not yet known he whether he will be fit for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Brentford.

Alejandro Garnacho (knee) and Amad Diallo (illness) were also back after missing games for Argentina and Ivory Coast respectively, and look set to be involved against the Bees.