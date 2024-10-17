Adam Azim out to follow ‘massive influence’ Amir Khan and inspire British Asians

Adam Azim is out to emulate his idol Amir Khan and be the next trailblazer for British Asians in boxing.

The 22-year-old has long been tipped as a future world champion and is trending in the right direction, having captured the European light-welterweight title last time out with his 11th win from 11 fights.

Just as important to him is being the standard bearer outside the ring as Khan, a 2004 Olympic silver medallist and former unified world champion who inspired countless British Asians, Azim among them.

Amir Khan won Olympic silver in 2004 and is a former unified world champion (Nick Potts/PA)

“Amir Khan had that torch and he opened a lot of doors,” Azim told the PA news agency. “He’s had a massive influence on my career. When I was a kid, I used to watch him all the time.

“He was obviously my inspiration when I was younger and now, I want to do the same thing; open the doors for all the kids that need it the most.

“I want to get people down to boxing gyms, where you don’t necessarily have to be a boxer but you can go there, get your aggression out. It’s a good way to get people going in the boxing world.”

Azim, like Khan, places a lot of emphasis on his Islamic faith and he is planning an Umrah pilgrimage next month to Mecca, a shorter version of the annual Hajj that can be undertaken any time in the year.

“I’m very excited,” Azim said. “It’s my first time going and it will be a great experience.

“Islam is very important in my boxing because that’s where I get my success from. When I get up to read my prayer, it’s the best thing for me every morning because it relieves all the stress.

“When I wake up and I pray and I go straight back to bed, when I wake up in the morning I feel so good because I know I’ve prayed.”

Before then, the Slough fighter will look to extend his record to 12-0 when he puts his friendship with fellow Briton Ohara Davies to one side as the pair clash on Saturday at London’s Copper Box Arena.

Another domestic rivalry has been brewing for the past couple of years, though, with Azim and Sheffield’s Dalton Smith both on the rise in the 10st division.

Adam Azim, left, takes on Ohara Davies this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Everyone wants that fight to happen between me and Dalton,” Azim, speaking in his role as a brand ambassador for clothing manufacturer Castore, added. “But Dalton needs me, I don’t really need Dalton.

“Dalton can wait and when my time is right then we will have the fight and we will see who is the best in the UK at 140lbs.

“My eyes right now are on Ohara Davies, I’ve got to perform at my best, showcase my skills and dominate with my performance. With the Dalton Smith fight, hopefully it could come next year.”

