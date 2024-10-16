Great Britain storm to women’s team sprint gold at Cycling World Championships

Olympic champions Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant stormed to gold for Great Britain in the women’s team sprint at the Cycling World Championships.

The trio defeated the Netherlands with a time of 45.949 in Ballerup, Denmark.

The trio clinched the gold medal in this summer’s Paris Olympics – Britain’s first women’s team sprint side to do so – and are now the first British women’s squad to become sprint world champions since 2008.

The men’s team sprint squad of Harry Ledingham-Horn, Hayden Norris and Joe Truman finished fourth.