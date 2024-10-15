Liam Cameron claims Saudi Arabia draw has ‘ruined’ Ben Whittaker’s career

Liam Cameron claims he has “ruined” Ben Whittaker’s career following their draw in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Cameron had frustrated the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist before an incident where the pair fell out of the ring and the bout was ruled a split-decision technical draw.

The result was the first stain on Whittaker’s previously perfect professional record after he struggled against the 26-6-1 Cameron.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Cameron said: “It’s payback, he’ll learn from it. He’s a young lad who can’t go on like he’s gone on.

“I’ve ruined his career. It’s a very scary place for Ben when he’s in bed and he shuts his eyes at night. He can either fight me and get absolutely battered even when I’m at 50 per cent in there or he doesn’t take the rematch and retires, he’ll get slaughtered online.

“He’s been doing that to his opponents. There’s millions of views of him tapping the tops of their heads, showboating and embarrassing people and now he’s become the embarrassment.

“After the second round he was exhausted. You could see before the fall that he was off balance. I hit him with a body shot and it completely took his breath away.”

Whittaker left in a wheelchair after spraining his ankle in the fall.

Cameron questioned some of Whittaker’s pre-fight antics in the week leading up to their Riyadh Season bout.

“He wore t-shirts which said ‘body bag season’ which I don’t agree on because I have kids and I don’t want to hear it,” Cameron added.

“He said that he hopes I’m OK after this fight and that I don’t get hurt, basically meaning that he’s going to hurt me. He was slating my clothes, I didn’t have money to buy his Louis Vuitton – I wouldn’t wear it anyway.

“He called me all names under the sun. His team were awkward and wouldn’t speak. I nodded to him at the airport and was going to shake his hand, but he blanked me. From that day I thought ‘I’m going to get you’.

“I wasn’t going to let a Ben Whittaker type of guy, who’s not gone through anything I have in life, get past me.”

Since the fight, Cameron has landed a contract with Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions.