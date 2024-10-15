German Thomas Tuchel in talks to succeed Gareth Southgate as England boss

German Thomas Tuchel is in advanced talks with the Football Association to become the new England manager, the PA news agency understands.

The 51-year-old former Chelsea boss appears now to be the firm front-runner to succeed Gareth Southgate on a permanent basis, and it is understood things could move quickly in the coming days.

He led the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021, but was sacked the following year.

Tuchel, who has also managed Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich, has been among the bookmakers’ favourites for the England job since Southgate stood down after Euro 2024.

Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 (Adam Davy/PA)

The FA declined to comment when approached by PA. However, right at the start of the process in July governing body sources made it clear nationality was not important – they just wanted the best person for the job.

The news regarding Tuchel, which began with similar reports in the German media last week, follows a report on Monday in The Times which said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola – who is out of contract at the end of the campaign – had been sounded out about the role at the start of the season.

Under-21 coach Lee Carsley is in interim charge of the senior team for the Nations League matches in the autumn.

A lack of clarity from Carsley regarding his own ambitions reignited speculation over who will succeed Southgate on a permanent basis, and Tuchel now looks as though he could be the man.