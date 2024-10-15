England exit T20 World Cup after defeat to West Indies

England crashed out of the T20 World Cup on net run-rate after slumping to a six-wicket defeat to West Indies in their final group game.

Victory for England at the Dubai International Stadium would have seen them progress to the semi-finals after they had comfortably won all three of their Group B fixtures in Sharjah.

But after Jon Lewis’ side were restricted to 141 for seven, they were blown away by West Indies’ openers Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph, who both blitzed quickfire fifties to set their side up for their first win against England in 14 matches.

West Indies finished top of the group, with South Africa second – both above England on net run-rate – after all three sides ended level on six points.

New Zealand are next up for West Indies in the last four, while South Africa will play Australia.

Chasing a winning target of 142 to progress, West Indies’ openers Matthews and Joseph set about their task in devastating fashion.

Matthews hit Lauren Bell’s first ball of the innings for six and two more boundaries in the opening over to set the tone and England were soon under big pressure.

Joseph struck her first half-century in a T20 international, bludgeoning 52 off 38 balls, although she was dropped four times – by Sophia Dunkley on six, Alice Capsey on 31 and twice by Maia Bouchier on 48 and 52.

West Indies celebrated their first win against England in 14 matches (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Matthews, who made a 38-ball 50, and Joseph put on 67 off 36 balls in the powerplay – the highest in the tournament.

West Indies were well on their way to victory when Joseph and Matthews fell in the 13th and 14th overs respectively before another big-hitter, Deandra Dottin, struck 27 off 19 deliveries.

England looked in trouble at 34 for three in the seventh over after losing the toss and being put into bat before Nat Sciver-Brunt and Heather Knight led their recovery.

Sciver-Brunt made 57 not out off 50 balls, hitting five fours, but England were dealt a blow when Knight retired hurt due to a calf injury in the 13th over, having reached 21 off 13 deliveries.

Openers Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge were the only other England batters to reach double figures, but Sciver-Brunt maintained her tempo to lift her side to a competitive score.