Dafydd Jenkins to miss Wales’ autumn matches as lock targets mid-December return

Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins will miss Wales’ autumn internationals as he recovers from knee and shoulder operations.

The 21-year-old, Wales captain throughout the Six Nations earlier this year, has targeted Exeter’s Investec Champions Cup clash against Toulouse in mid-December for his potential return.

Wales face appointments with Fiji, Australia and world champions South Africa at the Principality Stadium as Warren Gatland’s team bid for a first Test victory since the 2023 World Cup.

Jenkins always faced a battle to be fit for the Fiji opener on November 10 following surgery this summer, and his international hopes are now on hold until the 2025 Six Nations, which Wales begin against France in Paris on January 31.

Dafydd Jenkins went under the knife this summer (Ben Whitley/PA)

“The game I am aiming for is Toulouse at home,” Jenkins said.

“So, unfortunately, I am missing the autumn. But I will definitely be up and running by the Six Nations.

“It has been horrible. It is probably the first time I have had such a long time off.

“Especially seeing the boys’ results not going their way with Exeter, it is hard because you feel you can add something to that team and hopefully get us over the line. It is definitely harder mentally, more than physically.

“It is probably just getting my body right. It’s probably the first time I have actually felt fresh in four years.

“Making my (Exeter) debut when I was 18, and then my Wales debut at 19, it’s the first time I have had a bit of time to recover.

“The jump from Under-20s level to seniors is huge, and I probably underestimated that. I am not running yet, but when I get to that running block I am going to push myself and be hitting personal bests.”

Jenkins has been one of Wales’ success stories since Gatland returned for a second stint as head coach, producing consistent performances at the highest level.

Wales must do without lock Dafydd Jenkins this autumn (David Davies/PA)

And he admits that his current enforced break will fuel a desire and motivation for him when he eventually returns to action.

“It has given me time to reflect on things I have probably not achieved,” he added.

“I have never been more motivated to get back on the pitch and put it all right. The break has definitely made me more hungry than I’ve ever been.”