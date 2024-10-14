Craig Bellamy shrugs off place in Wales history books after beating Montenegro

Craig Bellamy shrugged off his place in Welsh football history after Wales beat Montenegro to extend their unbeaten Nations League run.

Harry Wilson’s 36th-minute penalty – his third goal in as many games – secured a 1-0 victory at Cardiff City Stadium that keeps Wales two points behind group leaders Turkey, who won 4-2 in Iceland and who they travel to in the closing round of fixtures next month.

Wales have now won two – home and away against Montenegro – and drawn two under Bellamy, the first Dragons manager to be unbeaten in his first four games in charge.

Asked about being a history-maker, Bellamy said: “I don’t feel like that. Please play that down, it’s really not.

“I was expecting all scenarios. I had a good few months to prepare for these games.

“I came in as the Wales manager in early July so I had a period leading into September that allowed me to prepare myself for worst-case scenario, best-case scenario and middle-of-the-road scenario.

“Whatever way it was going to go, the bigger picture was very important for me, without communicating that.

“I’m very conscious that you guys (reporters) don’t like the words process, philosophy. Look, can we win every game possible?

Liam Cullen (right) breaks through for Wales in their Nations League victory against Montenegro (David Davies/PA)

“If it’s not the case, how can we improve during that period? That is really it.”

Wales’ win came on the back of a 2-2 draw in Iceland when they had led 2-0 at half-time, and suffered the loss of key men Brennan Johnson and Jordan James through suspension.

With injured trio Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James also absent, Bellamy gave others their opportunity – many of whom have had little game time at club level – and made seven changes from Friday’s draw in Reykjavik.

“It wasn’t out of choice (making changes), honestly,” said Bellamy. “If I could’ve shown you this team two weeks ago it was happening.

“I just spoke to Rhys Norrington-Davies and apologised for not bringing him on, because he deserved to come on.

Wales’ Harry Wilson celebrates scoring from the penalty spot against Montenegro (Nick Potts/PA)

“A lot of the players that played, it was coming. They put themselves in that position and the opportunity to play.

“Body language is key to me. If anyone shrugs their shoulders, that will annoy me.”

Bellamy had previously described the decision to recall Joe Allen to the Wales scene as a “no-brainer” after the 34-year-old midfielder came out of international retirement to join this camp.

Allen won his 75th cap nearly two years after his last as a second-half substitute and Bellamy said: “He did exactly what he’s going to do for us. He settled us.

Joe Allen returned to the Wales scene to win his 75th cap after coming out of international retirement earlier this month (David Davies/PA)

“He was going to give us control back, the tempo of the game which we were able to control for long periods.

“He can stop that momentum change due to his experience, talent and being such a good footballer. It was not a romantic one, we just really needed him at that time.”

On match-winner Wilson, Bellamy added: “He’s so intelligent, he’s like a footballer’s footballer.

“I knew he was a good player and I’ve watched him from afar.

“But when you get the opportunity to work with someone at close range, he’s such a talented footballer.”