Maia Bouchier lauds ‘ruthless’ England as Scotland rout boosts semi-final bid

Maia Bouchier was pleased at how England carried out their “ruthless” intent in heat-sapping conditions to thrash Scotland by 10 wickets and inch closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

While already-eliminated Scotland amassed their tournament-high 109 for six, the total was put into sharp context by Bouchier and fellow opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge knocking off the runs in just 10 overs.

Bouchier barely looked back after being dropped on 12 to amass an unbeaten 62 off 34 deliveries and Wyatt-Hodge blazed 51 not out from 26 balls, with the pair clubbing 19 fours in total in Sharjah.

Maia Bouchier, left, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge took only 10 overs to get England to a target of 110 (Altaf Qadri/AP)

A third win from three matches that moved England back to the top of Group B was all the sweeter for Bouchier given the sweltering temperatures she and Wyatt-Hodge batted in.

“We looked to be ruthless today and it came off really well,” Bouchier said. “We definitely felt like we were in a good position and to stay there until the end, it was really good.

“To continue batting in that heat was hard but I’m glad we got over the line. I haven’t played in heat like that before – that was probably the toughest knock I’ve had.

“When the heat gets to you, you probably get a bit tired and I don’t want to call it lazy but (you have to) keep to the basics really well.

“The heat can get to you really quickly and I think we just did really well to keep the momentum going.”

England’s destiny remains very much in their own hands as they can guarantee top spot in their group – and likely avoid a semi-final showdown against Australia – by beating the West Indies on Tuesday.

A defeat in Dubai would complicate their prospects of reaching the semi-finals as that would leave England, the Windies and South Africa tied on six points each.

However, Heather Knight’s side, for now, have the superior net run-rate thanks to Bouchier and Wyatt-Hodge, who belied this tournament’s reputation for low scores with a sparkling unbroken 113 union.

Knight insisted England will be ignoring the possible permutations that could arise with defeat and look to finish their group stage campaign by extending their 100 per cent winning record.

“You want to keep winning, keep that momentum and we want to go again, get some momentum and make it to the semis,” Knight said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Scotland’s debut World Cup campaign ended in chastening fashion with a fourth defeat from four matches but captain Kathryn Bryce refused to be too downhearted.

“It’s been a pretty tough tournament for us, but a massive honour to be here and lead the team out,” she said. “There can only be learnings that can be taken from it moving forward.”