England triumph over Canada to clinch successive WXV 1 titles
The Red Roses extended their winning run to 20 matches with a nine-point victory.
England beat Canada 21-12 to retain their title in Sunday’s WXV 1 decider.
The Canadian hosts put the Red Roses under intense pressure, but the defending champions fought back, extending their winning run to 20 matches with a nine-point victory.
Canada dominated early with a penalty in the opening minutes of the game, but England quickly responded.
Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern and Maud Muir put England on the scoreboard with a try each, while Helen Rowland booted three conversions.
Canada took a lead midway through the second term with a penalty conversion but could not keep momentum.
England faced an additional challenge in the second half when full-back Ellie Kildunne was yellow-carded, leaving them a player down.
After a defensive battle between the two sides, Bern retook the lead for England after breaking a Canadian tackle on the try line.
A late try from Aldcroft secured the win.
England have not lost a game since the dramatic 2022 World Cup final loss to New Zealand.