England continue perfect record at T20 World Cup after hammering Scotland

Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge sparkled as England moved a step closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals following a commanding 10-wicket win over Scotland in Sharjah.

Already-eliminated Scotland amassed their highest total of the tournament in their last Group B match but a score of 109 for six was overhauled by England’s openers with a whopping 10 overs to spare.

Bouchier was dropped on 12 and made Scotland pay with an unbeaten 62 off 34 balls, with Wyatt-Hodge making 51 not out off 26 deliveries, as England eased to a third win from three matches.

England significantly boosted their net run-rate but they could make it a moot point by beating the West Indies on Monday to seal top spot in the group – and likely avoid a semi-final against Australia.