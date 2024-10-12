Northern Ireland fail to make chances pay in frustrating Belarus stalemate

Northern Ireland failed to make their chances pay as they were held to a frustrating 0-0 Nations League draw by Belarus in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.

Michael O’Neill’s side had two goals ruled out and hit the post, all in the first half, but could not find the goal that would have sent them top of League C3 as their familiar lack of cutting edge proved costly.

Conor Bradley, given the captain’s armband, did as he usually does in another display of attacking verve, creating a string of opportunities for his team-mates – Jamie Reid in particular.

But there was to be no reward as Belarus – playing behind closed doors due to UEFA restrictions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – made it seven clean sheets in their last nine competitive games.

At the other end, 19-year-old goalkeeper Pierce Charles enjoyed a quiet night on his debut, with he and midfielder Shea becoming the 23rd set of brothers to play for Northern Ireland or Ireland.

Northern Ireland were initially slow to settle, and there was an early warning when Belarus played a short corner and Evgeni Shikavka got free of his man only to head wide.

But from then on the first half was pretty much all Northern Ireland, their performance having everything but a goal as they had 12 attempts in the opening 45 minutes, forcing seven saves.

Pierce Charles enjoyed a quiet night on his Northern Ireland debut (Liam McBurney/PA)

Bradley had the ball in the net in the ninth minute, but was offside as he tucked in the rebound after Reid’s header was superbly saved by Fedor Lapoukhov.

In the 15th minute, Paddy McNair was unmarked as he met George Saville’s free-kick but sent his header wide.

Trai Hume’s range of passing from the right side of defence was on full show and a superb ball picked out Reid as he ran into the box, but Lapoukhov spread himself to block his low shot with a foot.

An audacious touch from Bradley to control another Hume pass set the Liverpool man away as he fed Callum Marshall, but again Lapoukhov was equal both to his shot and the follow-up from Jamal Lewis.

Eoin Toal must have thought he had his first Northern Ireland goal in the 39th minute when he flicked a Shea Charles free-kick goalwards, only to see the ball come off the post before Belarus scrambled it away.

The Bolton defender then had the ball in the net from the resulting corner, but the whistle had already gone for a tug.

Reid, who missed the September games after a blood clot delayed the start of his season, had another opportunity early in the second half when Bradley picked him out on the penalty spot. He had to twist and turn to create space for a shot, but then saw it charged down.

But the chances were no longer coming as easily as they did in the first half as the game turned scrappy, with Belarus doing a better job of closing down the gaps.

Belarus were screaming for a penalty in the 66th minute when Dmitri Antilevski made the most of having the ball nicked away by Toal inside the box, but Armenian referee Henrik Nalbandyan – officious throughout the night – instantly waved away the incident.

A sloppy pass in midfield was picked off by Isaac Price, who burst forward before cutting it back for Bradley, who dragged a shot wide.

O’Neill had sent on Dion Charles and Brodie Spencer in place of Marshall and Lewis, while a further change with 15 minutes saw ADO Den Haag’s Lee Bonis replace Reid to make his international debut.

But the impetus was gone as Northern Ireland had to settle for a point ahead of Tuesday’s match at home to Bulgaria.