Kieffer Moore says Wales will learn from their second half slip against Iceland

Kieffer Moore promised Wales will learn from squandering a two-goal lead in their Nations League tie against Iceland.

Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson rewarded Wales’ slick attacking play in Reykjavik on Friday night with first-half goals.

But Iceland – ranked 71st in the world and 42 places lower than Wales – stormed back to draw 2-2 through Logi Tomasson and a Danny Ward own goal and were unlucky not to win, striking the woodwork twice in a one-sided second half.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore takes on Iceland’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson in their Nations League draw (Arni Torfason/AP)

“First half it showed what we’re about and what we’re working on,” said Sheffield United striker Moore.

“Everything came off and that was our identity. That’s how we should play.

“Second half we just lost a little bit of it. Iceland are no mugs. They’re a good team and when you give a team like that a foothold in the game they can take advantage, which is obviously what they did.

“You can get exposed and it’s a good learning curve for us. We’re all new to this system, and for us to be dealt with something like that – when they go man for man second half – is something we can learn from.

In-form Wales forward Brennan Johnson will miss Monday’s Nations League tie against Montenegro because of suspension (Arni Torfason/AP)

“It was understanding where our free player was and we couldn’t really find him.

“We’ll look back at the footage where we went wrong and improve on it.”

Craig Bellamy’s Dragons are now two points off the pace in Group B4, behind leaders Turkey after their 1-0 home victory over Montenegro.

Wales have five points from three games and Iceland four.

Bottom-placed Montenegro visit in Cardiff on Monday with Wales missing suspended pair Johnson and Jordan James as well as injured trio Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James.

Moore said: “We’re without players on Monday, but it’s a squad game and we’ve got some really good players to come in.

“I’m sure they’ll take their chances when they get them.

“It (top spot) is still in our hands. We’re still unbeaten and we look forward to Monday.

“We’ve scored four goals away from home and that’s what we’re about. We’re a high-press, high-attacking team and when we do get those chances in that style of play it’s exciting.

“It gets people on their feet, but sometimes it can work against you as well and you can get exposed.

Sorba Thomas misses a great chance to give Wales a 3-0 lead in Iceland (Arni Torfason/AP)

“It’s a good learning curve for us, but a point away from home is still a good result and we remain unbeaten.”

Wales were 2-0 up after 29 minutes through Johnson, maintaining his incredible scoring run with a tap-in after scoring in six consecutive games for Tottenham, and Wilson’s emphatic finish.

They might have established an unassailable lead had Sorba Thomas won his one-on-battle on the stroke of half-time with Iceland goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson.

Thomas said: “We were very clinical. But I should have put my chance away. I know that and I beat myself up over it.

“We’re still early in the process right now, but we’re undefeated and it’s a good build.”