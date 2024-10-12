I did not apply for England manager’s job, says Lee Carsley

Interim boss Lee Carsley has revealed he did not formally apply to become permanent England manager.

The Football Association turned to the 50-year-old for autumn’s Nations League fixtures after Gareth Southgate called time on his reign following July’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Carsley has frequently sidestepped questions about whether he wants to become England boss on a full-time basis, including saying he will “hopefully” be returning to his role with the under-21s.

Lee Carsley says he did not formally apply for the England job (Adam Davy/PA).

The former midfielder swerved follow-up questions about whether he wants the senior job after Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Greece and was probed further before Sunday’s clash in Finland.

Asked if he had applied for the job, Carsley told talkSPORT: “No, I didn’t formally apply for it.”

The FA posted an advert for the England men’s senior team head coach job on its website shortly after Southgate departed.

The closing date for applications was August 2, with Carsley named interim boss on August 9.

Pushed on why he had not applied, Carsley said: “Because hopefully…I have been doing the under-21s and I am really happy with my job.

“I am an employee of the FA and I was asked to take the senior team, which is a privilege. It was the proudest moment of my career.

“I am really honoured with the chance to manage the senior team.

“I am in a really fortunate position in that I am on the inside and I can see how much potential this team’s got. It is one of the best jobs in world football.

“There aren’t many jobs where you’ve got a chance of winning. I believe the coach that comes in has got a really good chance of winning and we deserve the best one that’s out there.”

Carsley secured promising 2-0 victories away to the Republic of Ireland – the nation he represented as a player – and at home to Finland in his first camp in charge.

But England head to Helsinki needing a win after Thursday’s chastening loss to Group B2 leaders Greece.

“I don’t see this as an audition at all,” Carsley said.

“I see it as simple as I was asked to take the team for three camps. It wasn’t with a view to anything, it was literally do your best, try as hard as you can and look after the players and that is what I am doing.”

Asked what he would say if FA technical director John McDermott offered him the chance to be Southgate’s permanent successor in December, the interim boss said: “It’s hypothetical.

“I think it’s important that we are in a position where hopefully…we have had a brilliant campaign and will be in a good position going into World Cup qualifying and I would see that as a success.”