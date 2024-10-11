San Francisco 49ers hold off Seattle Seahawks fightback

San Francisco 49ers withstood a Seattle Seahawks comeback as they beat their NFC West rivals 36-24.

The 49ers opened a 20-point gap early in the second half, only for the Seahawks to twice bring the game back within a score.

But Kyle Juszczyk’s late touchdown run wrapped things up for the 49ers to leave both teams 3-3 at the top of the division.

Brock Purdy’s 76-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel Sr and three Matthew Wright field goals put San Francisco 16-0 ahead before Jason Myers got the Seahawks on the board with a field goal as time ran out in the first half.

Purdy, who threw for 255 yards, found George Kittle from 10 yards to stretch the advantage early in the third quarter, but Laviska Shenault Jr cut the gap as he returned the kick-off 97 yards for a touchdown.

Kenneth Walker’s one-yard run made it 23-17 heading into the final quarter, Purdy finding Kittle again from nine yards to make it 29-17 ahead of a missed two-point conversion attempt.

Geno Smith, who threw for 312 yards and two interceptions, found Tyler Lockett inside the last two minutes to make it 29-24.

But Juszczyk went in from six yards just 27 seconds later – after a 76-yard run from Isaac Guerendo – to clinch the 49ers’ sixth successive win over the Seahawks.