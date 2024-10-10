Rafael Nadal to end illustrious tennis career after Davis Cup Finals in Spain

Rafael Nadal’s greatest rivals paid tribute to him after the Spaniard announced his forthcoming retirement.

The 38-year-old, who won 22 grand slam titles, including 14 at the French Open, revealed the news in an emotional video message posted on X.

Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, has struggled with various injuries over the last couple of years that have limited him to a handful of tournaments.

Last year he announced he expected 2024 to be his final season, and it became increasingly clear through the summer that the end was nigh.

Nadal said: “Hello everyone. I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis.

“The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations.

“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

Nadal confirmed his final event will be playing for Spain at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month in what will be a fitting and emotional end to an illustrious career.

Novak Djokovic, who Nadal faced a record 60 times, many of them key matches in both their careers, revealed he will attend the Davis Cup to witness his great rival bow out.

Writing on Instagram, Djokovic said: “Rafa, one post is not enough to express the respect I have for you and what you have done for our sport. You have inspired millions of children to start playing tennis and I think that’s probably greatest achievement anyone can wish for.

“Your tenacity, dedication, fighting spirit is going to be taught for decades. Your legacy will live forever. Only you know what you had to endure to become icon of tennis and sport in general. Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player.

“Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you best possible farewell in Malaga with Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career.”

A teenage Nadal was part of the Spain team that defeated the United States to win the Davis Cup trophy on home soil 20 years ago and he will be chasing a fifth title.

“I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” he said.

“But, I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country.

“I think I’ve come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup Final in Seville in 2004.”

Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated men’s tennis for two decades (PA)

Nadal’s successes came during an extraordinary period when he, Roger Federer, Djokovic and, for a while, Britain’s Andy Murray dominated the sport.

Federer was quick to pay a warm tribute to his friend and great rival, writing on Instagram: “What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come.

“Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honour.”

Nadal was visibly emotional when Federer, whom he played against 40 times, retired at the Laver Cup in 2022.

“I feel super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience,” added the Spaniard.

“I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my long-time colleagues, especially my great rivals.

“I have spent many hours with them and have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Nadal, who will also play in the exhibition Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia next week, has not competed since the Olympics in Paris, where he teamed up with his young heir Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster doubles pair.

Alcaraz will also be part of Spain’s Davis Cup team, and the 21-year-old said of the news: “It was tough to accept it. I was in shock a little bit.

“It is a really difficult thing, really difficult news for everybody, and even tougher for me. He has been my idol since I started playing tennis. I look up to him.

“Losing him, in a certain way, is going to be difficult for us, so I will try to enjoy as much as I can when he’s going to play.”

Nadal went on to thank his team and his fans, before adding: “I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way,

“I can only end by saying a thousand thanks, and see you soon.”

Nadal’s influence extended far beyond tennis and former Real Madrid – the team Nadal supports – and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo wrote: “Rafa, what an incredible race you’ve had!

“Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions around the world. It has been an honour to witness your journey and to be able to call you a friend. Congrats on an amazing career! Enjoy your retirement!”

Current tennis world number one Jannik Sinner, speaking at the Shanghai Masters, added: “Well, it’s tough news for all the tennis world, and not only the tennis world.

“I was very lucky to get to know him and he’s an unbelievable person. Of course we all saw how good he has been as a player, and the lessons he taught us, the young players, how to behave on the court, how to handle situations on the court, tough situations. And also to stay humble.”