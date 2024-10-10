Rafael Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis

Rafael Nadal has announced he is to retire from professional tennis after next month’s Davis Cup.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, who won 22 grand slam titles including 14 at the French Open, revealed the news in a video message posted on X.

Nadal, the Wimbledon champion in 2008 and 2010, has struggled with various injuries over the last couple of years.

He said: “Hello everyone. I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis.

“The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations.

“It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make.

“But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

Nadal also announced that his final match will be for Spain at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month, in what will be a fitting and emotional end to an illustrious career.

A teenage Nadal was part of the Spain team which defeated the USA to win the trophy on home soil 20 years ago.

“I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined,” he said.

“But, I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country.

“I think I’ve come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup Final in Seville in 2004.”

Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated men’s tennis for two decades (PA)

Nadal’s successes came during an extraordinary period when he, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and, for a while, Britain’s Andy Murray, dominated the sport.

He was visibly emotional when Federer, whom he played against 40 times, retired at the Laver Cup in 2022.

“I feel super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience,” he added.

“I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my long-time colleagues, especially my great rivals.

“I have spent many hours with them and have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Nadal went on to thank his team and his fans, before adding: “I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way,

“I can only end by saying a thousand thanks, and see you soon.”