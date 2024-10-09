Wimbledon to replace line judges with electronic system from next year

Wimbledon will dispense with line judges next year in favour of Live Electronic Line Calling.

The technology is already widely used in the sport, including at the Australian Open and US Open, and the All England Club has now made the decision to follow suit.

Since 2007, Hawk-Eye has assisted the officials at Wimbledon on certain courts, with players able to challenge line calls, but the system will now be fully automated across the site, including during qualifying at Roehampton.

Line judges at Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)

Chief executive Sally Bolton said: “The decision to introduce Live Electronic Line Calling at The Championships was made following a significant period of consideration and consultation.

“Having reviewed the results of the testing undertaken at The Championships this year, we consider the technology to be sufficiently robust and the time is right to take this important step in seeking maximum accuracy in our officiating.

“For the players, it will offer them the same conditions they have played under at a number of other events on tour.

“We take our responsibility to balance tradition and innovation at Wimbledon very seriously. Line umpires have played a central role in our officiating set-up at The Championships for many decades and we recognise their valuable contribution and thank them for their commitment and service.”

The French Open, which has relied solely on human officials, is now the outlier, although it may well follow suit, with all ATP Tour events to feature the technology from next year.

One major concern for Wimbledon had been the loss of a prestigious opportunity for officials and the effect this could have at the lower levels of the sport, but ultimately progress has won out.

Meanwhile, a change to the schedule next year will see the two singles finals pushed back from 2pm on the final Saturday and Sunday to 4pm, with the men’s and women’s doubles finals to be held first at 1pm.