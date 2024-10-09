Joe Rodon confident Wales can handle ‘massive loss’ of Ethan Ampadu

Joe Rodon is confident Wales can overcome the “massive loss” of his Leeds team-mate Ethan Ampadu for the rest of their Nations League campaign.

Leeds captain Ampadu will be out until at least January having sustained a knee ligament injury in their Sky Bet Championship win over Coventry on September 28.

It means midfielder Ampadu, who has won 54 caps at the age of 24, will miss Friday’s trip to Iceland and the Cardiff clash with Montenegro three days later as well as the November double-header.

Joe Rodon says it is “weird” not having his injured Leeds and Wales team-mate Ethan Ampadu on international duty this week (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s weird because over the last year and a half I’ve been with Ethan every step of the way,” defender Rodon said of Ampadu’s absence.

“It’s a lot quieter not having him here but I’m sure, the strong person he is, that he will recover quite quickly.

“He is the anchor of the team, the protection. He sniffs out danger and sees things that others don’t see.

“He’s got tremendous ability with both feet, the way he plays the ball. He’s stepped into that leader role quite well and everyone knows what type of character he is.

“He’s going to be a massive loss but we have a squad and, with the coaching staff we have, everyone knows their jobs. If one misses out, another steps in.”

Given that Ampadu will be sidelined until 2025, Joe Allen’s return to the Wales stage at the age of 34 is very timely.

Allen, one of Wales’ best-ever midfielders with 74 caps, has reversed the decision he made to retire from international football in February 2023.

“It hasn’t really surprised me,” said Rodon. “I think every player that plays for Wales dreams about and loves putting on the Welsh shirt.

“Of course, it was unfortunate Ethan getting injured but having Joe back has kind of brought back that depth and that strength in the squad.

Joe Allen (left) has reversed his decision to retire from international football to lend Wales vital midfield experience (Nick Potts/PA)

“He’s been a top, top player so to have him back is only going to share his experience and his quality with the whole group.”

Wales are seeking to build on new manager Craig Bellamy’s maiden camp last month when a positive performance in drawing 0-0 at home to Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey was followed by a battling 2-1 win in Montenegro.

Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow made his debut in that Niksic success and Rodon revealed that he played a part in getting his team-mate to join up with Wales.

“He signed for Leeds just before me and we were staying in the same hotel,” said Rodon.

Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow made his Wales debut in a 2-1 win over Montenegro last month (Nick Potts/PA)

“We went for dinner one night and I said, ‘I’m sure you can play for Wales’.

“To be fair, he didn’t turn it down. I think he was a bit shocked that I knew.

“I know his qualities working with him every day. He’s only going to benefit the group and add to the level.

“We’ve had a good start but that’s kind of gone for us now. We want to build and improve as a group.

“So we’re looking forward to the game on Friday and hopefully we can continue our momentum and keep getting better.”