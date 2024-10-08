England toil continues in Pakistan as Agha Salman makes most of disputed catch

England paid dearly after a disputed catch went against them on day two of the first Test in Multan, watching Agha Salman make the most of his chance to power Pakistan to a formidable 515 for eight.

The tourists showed heart to fight back on the second morning after centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood put the home side in control on Monday, but saw a pivotal moment go against them in the afternoon.

The score was 420 for six, with Salman on just 15, when Chris Woakes thought he had pulled off a superb take on the long-off boundary. The 35-year-old leapt backwards to pluck the ball as it sailed over his head, tossed it in the air as he cleared the rope then skipped up as he collected it at the second attempt.

His team-mates flocked to celebrate his efforts but the decision was immediately sent upstairs and replays were inconclusive as third umpire Chris Gaffaney attempted to determine whether the fielder had touched the boundary while in contact with the ball.

The New Zealander eventually sided with Salman and signalled for a six, leaving Woakes aghast and the batter to make full use of his opportunity. He went on to punish a weary attack, reaching 79 not out with 10 fours and one more maximum.

England would have fancied themselves to wrap the innings up in swifter fashion had Woakes’ catch been awarded but instead reached tea with 138 overs in their legs and energy levels plummeting in the Punjab heat.

Brydon Carse took two wickets on his Test debut (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Resuming on 328 for four overnight, Pakistan were restricted to 69 for two before lunch but sped up to add 118 for two in the middle session – spurred on by Salman’s busy approach.

Debutant Brydon Carse opened his Test account with two wickets. He had nightwatcher Naseem Shah caught at leg-slip for 33, a welcome intervention after he detained them for 81 infuriating deliveries and hit three lavish sixes, and later had Aamer Jamal lbw off a short ball that kept low.

Spinners Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir, who failed to find the turn they were hoping for on a track that stayed flat despite emerging cracks, took one apiece.

Left-armer Leach got Mohammad Rizwan for a 12-ball duck, the wicketkeeper plonking tamely to mid-off.

Bashir belatedly landed his first of the match to end a stubborn knock of 83 from overnight batter Saud Shakeel. He rebuffed England for 177 watchful balls to move his side into a strong position but was eventually undone by a beauty as the off-spinner drifted one into the left-hander and dragged it back across to take the off stump.

At that point the momentum felt up for grabs but it as England’s fatigue started to show and Salman’s eagerness to convert his slice of fortune became apparent, the moment faded.