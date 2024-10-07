Netherlands and Ajax great Johan Neeskens dies aged 73

Former Netherlands midfielder Johan Neeskens has died at the age of 73, the Dutch football association has announced.

Neeskens was an integral part of a famed Dutch side along with Johan Cruyff which finished runners-up at the 1974 and 1978 World Cups, winning 49 caps for his country.

After a glittering playing career where he won three European Cups with Ajax and starred at Barcelona before retiring in 1991, Neeskens went on to become a successful coach with assistant roles at Netherlands, Australia, Barca and Galatasaray.

“Sunday 6 October. An autumn day that starts sunny. Until the news from Algeria reaches us that Johan Neeskens has passed away,” a statement from KNVB, the Royal Dutch Football Association, read.

“Johan stayed in Algeria for the WorldCoaches project of the KNVB. Words fail us for this enormous, sudden loss.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Marlis, his children, family and friends. The world is not only saying goodbye to a gifted sportsman, but especially to a committed, driven and wonderful person.

“The native of Heemstede played 49 times for the Dutch national team. He was a real driving force in midfield.

“He was loved in Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​New York and the rest of the world. And especially proud of the fact that he wore the Orange shirt for 11 years.”