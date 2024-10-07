Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah signs new long-term contract

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 21-year-old made his first-team breakthrough last season, making 33 appearances in all competitions, and has featured twice under head coach Arne Slot in the current campaign.

Quansah told Liverpool’s official website: “I couldn’t be happier at this minute. I think the way the new manager has come in, his coaching style has definitely been a massive part of that.

“I think this is the best club in the world for me to develop at and become a better player.

“I think the players around me, who I’m looking to work hard off and listen to, I think they’re the best in the position at the minute. So, like I said, there is probably no better place I could be.”

Quansah, included in Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euro 2024, joined Liverpool’s academy aged five and has progressed through the ranks.

He made his first-team debut off the bench at Newcastle in August 2023 and also featured in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea last season.