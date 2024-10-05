Unai Emery says Villa must remain consistent in league despite European exploits

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists his club will only achieve their goals by being consistent in the Premier League.

Villa enjoyed their greatest night in 42 years when they beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Their first foray into the Europe’s premier club tournament was reward for an excellent league campaign in which they finished fourth.

They have again started this season well, losing just one of their opening six games, and with Manchester United visiting Villa Park on Sunday, Emery insists the league is their main priority.

“The club is committed to get better in everything. It is clear. There are great demands,” he said.

“Of course, the process is starting as well with the results we are having in the last two years. We got the Conference League and now we’re involved in the Champions League.

“Being consistent is the most important thing.

“There are a lot of examples I have of myself, how hard it is to be consistent and in Europe and how we are getting Europe? Through the Premier League.

“It is the first objective I had. We enjoyed a lot the (Champions League) match we played against Bayern and the first one in Bern.

“I have ambition in this club since I arrived here and today it is the same.

“It is to be demanding every match, even achieving objectives before we planned like being in Europe seven months after I came here.”

Emery expects Amadou Onana to be fit after he came off during the win over Bayern, but Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey are doubts.

“Onana is a doubt, but I think he will be available because it is not a really serious injury.

“But playing matches during the week and on the weekends, we have to be clinical in our decisions for the next match.

“Ramsey and Bailey are now doubts. I don’t know if they will be available on Sunday. They are so, so tight if they are available on Sunday.

“We will need every player. On Saturday we are going to train, but today (Friday) they are doubtful.”