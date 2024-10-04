Pep Guardiola says his love for Manchester City is ‘deep inside of my bones’

Pep Guardiola says his love for Manchester City is ‘deep’ but his future beyond the end of the season remains uncertain.

City’s inspirational manager, winner of six Premier League titles and the Champions League since taking over at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

As with the Catalan’s past contract extensions, which all came in the latter stages of his previous deals, speculation is again mounting over whether he will continue.

“I am part of this club, it’s deep inside of my bones,” the City boss said at a press conference on Friday.

“I love this club and it will always be that way. It cannot be different for the way they treat me. Since day one, they gave me a lot.”

A City supporters’ group are planning to unfurl a banner at the champions’ Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday urging the 53-year-old to stay.

“They have to bring me the bill to pay for the banner,” Guardiola said. “I don’t want them to spend money for that reason but, what can I say? Thank you so much.

“I fell in love from the first day I was here.”

When it came the sentiment to be expressed in the banner, however, Guardiola was more guarded.

Kevin De Bruyne is again sidelined (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “I’ve said in the beginning of the press conferences, I am not going to talk about this subject. When it is going to happen, it is going to happen.”

City are again without Kevin De Bruyne for the visit of the Cottagers with a pelvis injury.

The playmaker has missed the last four games and it remains unclear when he will be fit to return.

De Bruyne has been left out of Belgium’s squad for this month’s Nations League matches against France and Italy and has also requested to miss November’s international fixtures to manage his workload further.

It has led to conjecture over De Bruyne’s long-term commitment to his national team but Guardiola says that is not a matter for him.

Guardiola said: “He didn’t say (anything) to me. I don’t know (if) he’s going to retire…from Belgium. He didn’t say that to me. I don’t know Kevin’s mind.

“But for this game he’s injured, so he’s not available.”

Fulham have made a strong start to the season and are three points behind second-placed City after six games.

Guardiola said: “They have a lot of weapons, speed. It is always a tough game.”