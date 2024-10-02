Rory McIlroy expects news on deal in golf’s civil war ‘before year’s end’

Rory McIlroy has welcomed the presence of the key figures in golf’s civil war in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and expects news on a deal “definitely before the year’s end”.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is partnering Billy Horschel in the pro-am event and will be in the same group as Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – which bankrolls LIV Golf – in Thursday’s first round at Carnoustie.

Monahan will then play with McIlroy at Kingsbarns on Friday before McIlroy and Al-Rumayyan will be out together on Saturday at St Andrews.

The PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF signed a framework agreement in June 2023 but McIlroy said last month he believes scrutiny from the US Department of Justice and a 50-50 split between players on both sides pose the biggest obstacles to a deal being secured.

Speaking during a practice round at St Andrews on Wednesday, McIlroy told BBC Northern Ireland: “You know, there’s no better place than the home of golf to get everyone together and talking.

“It’s a great thing and a good sign that Jay and Yasir are playing together on Thursday. I think it is a step in the right direction. Time will tell if things go in the direction I want them to or a lot of people want them to.

“I think we all understand it is not easy and, you know, change for the most part in golf is resisted because it is such a traditional sport.

“But I think at this point in time I think change is needed to sort of try and drive the game forward and hopefully we can get to that point.”

Asked when that point might be, McIlroy added: “Definitely before the year’s end.

Rory McIlroy on the 16th hole during day three of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Maybe it is going too slow for the people who follow golf. But I think in the business world deals of this size take time. You know, you are talking about billions of dollars changing hands, different jurisdictions in the Middle East, US and Europe.

“It’s a pretty complicated deal, but I think we’ll know more by the year’s end hopefully. We are in October, so three months to get something done and start 2025 with enthusiasm and all move forward together.”

Horschel, who defeated McIlroy in a play-off to win a second BMW PGA Championship title a fortnight ago, previously accused players who initially joined LIV of being “hypocrites and liars” and urged them to stay away from the established tours.

But although the world number 17 admits he still holds “a few grudges”, he feels the state of the game necessitates a change in attitude.

Reminded of his comments ahead of the 2022 Scottish Open, Horschel said: “I could never imagine at that point that the divide that we’ve created in the game of golf would create such a disinterest in the fans.

“And that’s really who has sort of been hurt by all this. I do believe some coming together and some semblance of healing to the game and showing what the game is going to be going forward is what we need for everyone involved, but especially for the fans.

“Time allows things to dissipate. Personally I still hold a few grudges, I’m not going to lie. But I understand that for things to get better and heal, you have to get past that and move beyond that.”

Defending Dunhill Links champion Matt Fitzpatrick would like to see the game adopt a structure similar to the football pyramid, but admits he has otherwise lost interest in the off-course situation.

“I think in terms of bringing the game together this week, I’m past the point of caring. I just don’t care,” Fitzpatrick said.

Susan Fitzpatrick (left) and Matt Fitzpatrick celebrate winning the team and individual titles in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Me saying things to the PGA Tour board, me saying things to the DP World Tour board, it’s not going to change, so why am I going to waste my time talking about it?

“My issue was always, at the start anyway, is if you’ve gone over there [to LIV], I don’t feel like it’s fair for you to try and come back and play as well. But I would say I’ve changed on that now.

“Again, I just don’t care. I just want to focus on myself. I don’t want to get 10 years down the road and look back and I’m not going to sit there and think, ‘Oh, I wish I’d got more involved in that LIV and PGA Tour [situation].

“It’s like, you’re wasting your time.”