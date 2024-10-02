Shropshire Star
It’s something I’ve dreamt of my whole life – James McAtee enjoys first City goal

The 21-year-old midfielder struck soon after coming off the bench in the second half of City’s 4-0 win at Slovan Bratislava.

James McAtee celebrated a dream come true after scoring his first goal for Manchester City in Tuesday’s comprehensive win at Slovan Bratislava.

The 21-year-old midfielder struck soon after coming off the bench in the second half as City eased to a 4-0 victory in the Champions League.

It marked the academy graduate’s latest step in his integration into Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad after spending most of the past two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

“Obviously getting my first goal was an amazing feeling,” said McAtee, who deftly controlled a chipped Phil Foden pass to score City’s fourth with a composed finish.

“It’s something I’ve dreamt of my whole life. I can’t explain it but I’m over the moon.

“When I was celebrating I didn’t know where the fans were! I had to look to see where they were up in the corner. It’s one of the better days of my life.”

McAtee’s attacking instincts and work-rate could give City an extra option around the opposition box when they face teams – as has occurred a few times already this season – who defend deeply against them.

He said: “Throughout my career, when I was younger, teams have always done that and it’s how I’ve learnt to play in those pockets.

James McAtee scores his first goal for City
James McAtee scores his first goal for City (Petr David Josek/AP)

“With the way they (Slovan) set up I think I needed a bit of freedom to come and get the ball, it was so tight in there.

“Lots of teams have done that already this year. I need freedom when coming on to try to affect the game as much as I can.

“Last year I was playing a bit wider, now I’m more central, so I’m getting to grips with that like I used to.

“But I am sharper and feel better now than I did two months ago, a lot calmer and more composed.

“Basically he’s (manager Pep Guardiola) telling me to go and have fun – a bit more tactical but go and be myself and feel good about myself.”

