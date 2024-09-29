I know just how important Phil Foden is to Man City, says boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no qualms about easing England international Phil Foden back into action.

Foden has started just one game this season – Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round victory over Watford – and was once again used as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle, with Guardiola nursing him back from a bout of illness.

However, the Spaniard is confident he will get what he needs from the 24-year-old whether he is in the starting line-up or not.

Guardiola said: “The thing is he is playing, but Phil doesn’t need time. When he’s clever and fine, it’s not a problem. I know how important Phil is for us, so there’s no doubt about that.

“It doesn’t matter if he starts or comes from the bench. With this amount of games, he will have his minutes, that’s for sure.”

Foden made an impact from the bench at St James’ Park, testing Nick Pope himself before setting up Bernardo Silva to force an even better save as the visitors pushed for a late winner after Anthony Gordon’s penalty had cancelled out Josko Gvardiol’s opener.

The game was City’s first in the league since Rodri’s anterior cruciate ligament injury which will cost them the services of the key midfielder for the remainder of the campaign.

Mateo Kovacic, Rico Lewis and later Silva attempted to plug the gap left by the Spain international, while the returning Ilkay Gundogan got more valuable minutes under his belt.

Guardiola admits the 33-year-old Germany international, who had seven years at City before spending last season with Barcelona, is nowhere near back to his best yet, but he is equally well aware that even now he can produce “something special”.

Asked if he was seeing the best of Gundogan yet, he replied: “No, it will take time. He didn’t have a pre-season and he needs to get into the rhythm. He gives you something special, but he will take time.”

The draw on Tyneside saw the champions slip from the top of the table on an afternoon when Kevin De Bruyne was also unavailable once again and during which in-from striker Erling Haaland took a knock to his ankle ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League trip to Slovan Bratislava.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a knee ligament injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola, however, remains philosophical about a casualty list which has deprived him of some of his biggest names in recent weeks.

He said: “During seven, eight years, we have handled it, nine years, I would say – this is my ninth season here. Always it’s been like that, so it’s the same, no change.

“We have a problem this season with long, long injuries, especially with Oscar (Bobb), with Rodri for a long, long time and that is completely different to the past, but the schedules are the same.”