Chelsea’s WSL clash with Man Utd postponed due to ‘player welfare’ concerns

Chelsea’s Women’s Super League meeting with Manchester United has been postponed over “player welfare” concerns raised surrounding the scheduling of the Blues’ Champions League group-stage opener.

The WSL title-holders are set to host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, October 8, two days after the United clash would have taken place.

Chelsea released a statement on Sunday confirming the postponement, expressing “sincere regret” at the circumstances.

It read: “We regret to inform supporters that our Women’s Super League fixture against Manchester United at Kingsmeadow on Sunday, October 6 has been postponed.

“Upon the release of the fixture schedule for our forthcoming Women’s Champions League group stage campaign, we are due to host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge for matchday one on Tuesday, October 8.

“In light of the proximity between the two fixtures, the club raised its concerns regarding player welfare with the relevant parties. Numerous discussions have since taken place in an attempt to find an amicable solution to this scheduling conflict between the league and UEFA.

“Despite our best efforts to seek alternative options which would allow us to play both matches safely, these have been unsuccessful.

“It is therefore with sincere regret that we are left with no other option than to confirm the postponement of next weekend’s WSL fixture.

“We are extremely disappointed with the outcome but wish to reiterate that player welfare and the impact on our supporters are of the utmost importance to us.”

The game was scheduled to be played at Kingsmeadow (Adam Davy/PA)

A statement from the Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL), the independent entity that as of this season oversees the top two tiers of English women’s football, read: “Due to the scheduling of Chelsea’s first UWCL group-stage game, the BWSL game between Chelsea and Manchester United, due to take place on Sunday, October 6, has been postponed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience to fans. In this instance, we have to put player welfare first and we will announce a new date for the fixture in due course.

“We thank the clubs and Sky Sports for their understanding as we work on a resolution.”

The same statement was posted on Manchester United’s club website.

UEFA said in a statement: “More than one year ago and in accordance with the competition regulations, UEFA established the Women’s Champions League match calendar, highlighting the two possible match days available in every match week and communicated it to national associations, leagues and clubs to allow advance planning.

“For the Women’s Champions League group stage draw, there are two well-established draw principles concerning teams from the same national association.

“The first prevents teams from the same national association from being drawn into the same group and the second pairs two teams, in this case the highest seeds Arsenal and Chelsea, to ensure that they play on different days of every match week.

“These principles have been clearly communicated in advance and have been common practice since the introduction of the Women’s Champions League group stage in the 2021-22 season.”