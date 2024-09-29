Arne Slot expects Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson to be back in training on Monday

Liverpool boss Arne Slot expects Andrew Robertson to be back in training on Monday after he limped out of Saturday night’s win at Wolves.

The Reds went to the top of the Premier League table after a 2-1 victory at Molineux, but left-back Robertson went off in the 89th minute following a tackle by Carlos Forbs.

Slot says the problem is not serious and expects Robertson to be in training as Liverpool prepare for Wednesday’s Champions League tie with Bologna.

“I don’t expect this to be a big problem, although you never know, but I think he just got a knock,” said Slot.

“End phase of the game, maybe he was a bit tired as well because the guy who came in – Forbs, I knew him, of course, from the Dutch competition – he made it a real fight for him.

“He got a bit of a knock but I’m expecting him to be in training on Monday again, but let’s wait [and see].”

The result at Molineux extended Wolves’ winless start to the season.

They have picked up just one point from their opening six games but have played Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa before Liverpool visited.

Boss Gary O’Neil is appreciative of the crowd supporting him.

“One point from six, you would expect a boo or cries for the manager to be changed, or some negative reaction from a fanbase,” O’Neil said.

“But what you see is them staying behind to clap their team because they see what they give.

“They show a good understanding of the situation at the football club, we’ve lost two starting centre-backs this week. We’ve rushed another back from a hamstring, and we’ve just gone out and showed everyone what we are, the best we can be, for as much of the game as possible.”