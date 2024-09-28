Enzo Maresca claims Chelsea star Cole Palmer is ‘best player in Premier League’

Enzo Maresca lauded Cole Palmer as the “best in the Premier League” after he became the first player in the competition’s history to score four goals in a first half during Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton.

Palmer’s record-breaking performance saw him net four times in 20 minutes at Stamford Bridge, including a whipped free-kick into the top corner.

Last season’s young player of the year made it six goals in six matches as he helped Chelsea to their third league win on the spin.

“He scored four but he also could have scored two or three more,” Blues boss Maresca said. “It’s important he stays hungry, ambitious and I know him from many years ago with the under-23s at City and with the first team.

“What he was as a boy is exactly what he was three or four years ago. Goals, assists, best player of the Premier League – this doesn’t change the way he is. He’s a humble guy and for me it’s the most important thing.

“He’s a top player and today in football young players can change quick. Cole scores goals and never changes and this is the most important thing.

“He’s special player, he’s a simple and humble guy. He doesn’t need to tell people how good he is because you can see it clearly.”

Palmer was coached by Maresca in Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad before he was promoted to Pep Guardiola’s senior group.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca shouts instructions to his players (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Italian coach believes the England international can be deployed in multiple positions.

“We try to use Cole in that position (as a 10) because it’s his best position,” he added. “He can play as a false nine, as a nine, a winger, in the pocket, he’s so good, Cole inside the pitch is where he’s best.

“I have three kids, my boy is 11 and I would like my boy (to be the person) that if many things happen, nothing with him changes. With young players and boys they can change easily, the best thing he (Palmer) has is he enjoys football and it’s fantastic for him.”

Chelsea’s leveller came after a misplaced pass from Adam Webster to goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen which Nicolas Jackson punished with a simple pass to set Palmer up for a tap-in.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said that Palmer simply punished their individual errors in west London.

“So far yes,” Hurzeler said when asked if Palmer is the best player his Brighton side have faced this season.

“He scored four goals and punished every mistake. He punished the first and second with the penalty, you can’t stop him in one-against-one situations and we have to defend him as a team.

“Sometimes we lost our structure and it’s difficult to defend players like this.”