Emiliano Buendia and Jhon Duran steer Aston Villa into Carabao Cup fourth round

Emiliano Buendia scored his first goal since March 2023 and Jhon Duran grabbed his fifth of the season as Aston Villa reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-1 win at Wycombe.

Winger Buendia, who missed the whole of last season through injury, headed the opener before Duran tucked away a late penalty to see off League One Wanderers, who hit a late consolation through Richard Kone.

Villa may be facing mighty Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week, but first was a tricky trip to leafy Buckinghamshire to face a side renowned for their cup exploits, including a semi-final appearance in this competition back in 2007.

Jhon Duran scores Aston Villa’s second goal from the penalty spot (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Their manager, Matt Bloomfield, played in that two-legged meeting with Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea, with Wanderers drawing the home leg before going down 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, Villa boss Unai Emery made 10 changes from the side which started the 3-1 win over Wolves on Saturday, with midfielder Amadou Onana the only survivor.

Duran, who has scored in four of his five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, almost marked his first start of the campaign with a goal inside the opening 60 seconds. The Colombian raced on to a perfectly-weighted pass from Leon Bailey only to sidefoot his shot wide.

Wanderers looked sprightly in attack as well in the opening stages, and Beryly Lubala and Kieran Sadlier brought early saves out of Villa’s debutant keeper Joe Gauci.

Another player making his first Villa appearance, 18-year-old winger Kadan Young, was out to make an impression and one lightning dart down the left brought a decent save from Wycombe keeper Franco Ravizzoli.

Ross Barkley, the oldest player in Villa’s youthful starting line-up by three years, was prompting and probing in midfield and almost teed up Kosta Nedeljkovic but the Serbian youngster, making his full debut, shot straight at Ravizzoli.

Kadan Young, left, impressed on his Villa debut (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Duran then launched a shot high into the terraced stand behind Ravizzoli’s goal as Wanderers made it to half-time unscathed.

However, they were breached 10 minutes into the second half when Young, urged on by Emery in front of the dug-out, beat his man to reach the byline. Young’s cross was deflected into the air and Buendia managed to adjust his body and guide a looping header over Ravizzoli and into the far corner.

It was one year, six months and six days since his last Villa goal and the Argentinian was congratulated by all his delighted team-mates.

Wycombe came close to an equaliser when a header from Garath McCleary was superbly tipped away by Gauci.

But Villa doubled their lead when Declan Skura bundled over Duran and the striker tucked away the penalty with five minutes remaining.

It was just as well for the Premier League side after Kone broke clear in stoppage time to pull one back with the last kick of the match.