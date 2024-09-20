Surrey secure third straight County Championship as Somerset lose to Lancashire

Surrey’s third successive Vitality County Championship title was confirmed when Lancashire took just 32 minutes and 7.1 overs on the fourth morning to complete a 168-run victory over Somerset at Emirates Old Trafford.

Resuming on 204 for six, Somerset were dismissed for 224 with Luke Wells taking two of the wickets to finish with four for 36 and Anderson Phillip the other two to finish with three for 81.

While the result ends Somerset’s hopes of winning a maiden County Championship title, it does little to boost Lancashire’s chances of avoiding relegation after next week’s concluding round of matches.

Keaton Jennings’ side will be playing Division Two cricket next season regardless of the result of their game against Worcestershire if Nottinghamshire take at least 10 points from their final match at home to Warwickshire, who would also need five points from that game.

Kyle Abbott put Hampshire on course to secure their best County Championship finish since 2005 after beating Worcestershire by 235 runs.

Abbott took four of the five remaining Worcestershire wickets to return five for 36 – his fourth five-wicket haul of the season.

Hampshire collected maximum points to move above Somerset and into second ahead of a trip to Taunton to conclude the season next week, with James Vince’s side last finishing as runners-up under Shane Warne’s captaincy.

Yorkshire bowled Glamorgan out for 209 to win by 186 runs and put themselves on the verge of a return to Division One.

A draw and a couple of bonus points in their final game home to Northamptonshire would clinch promotion, as they lead third-placed Middlesex by 15 points, 20 behind leaders Sussex, after taking the final three Glamorgan wickets in an hour.

Yorkshire were relegated by a single point two years ago and were handicapped by a points deduction last season.

Glamorgan’s focus turns to the Royal London One Day Cup final against Somerset at Trent Bridge on Sunday as they try to bring silverware back to Sophia Gardens this season despite their Championship disappointment.