Emma Raducanu’s Korea Open quarter-final postponed due to heavy rain

Emma Raducanu’s Korea Open quarter-final with Daria Kasatkina has been rained off.

Raducanu was due to play the top seed on Friday morning, but heavy rain in Seoul has forced all play to be abandoned for the day.

The 21-year-old will now play on Saturday and if she wins will have to return to court later that day for a semi-final.

Raducanu has shown promising signs during her two victories in the tournament so far, battling hard to beat top 50 players Peyton Stearns and Yue Yuan on her way to the last eight.

She is looking to make just her second ever WTA Tour semi-final, having also reached the last four in Nottingham in June, but she will have a tough test against the world number 13.

Kasatkina beat Raducanu in the quarter-finals in Eastbourne in the week before Wimbledon.

Matches between Diana Shnaider and Marta Kostyuk, Polina Kudermetova and Beatriz Haddad Maia and Viktoriya Tomova against Veronika Kudermetova are also abandoned.