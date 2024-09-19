Surrey close in on third successive County Championship title

Surrey closed in on a third successive Vitality County Championship title after cruising to a 10-wicket win over Durham, while Kent’s relegation was confirmed and Sussex clinched promotion.

Durham, who began day three at the Kia Oval trailing by 152, were dismissed for 177 in their second innings with only Emilio Gay (48) offering prolonged resistance as Dan Worrall and Sam Curran each took four wickets.

Surrey were left needing just 25 to complete their eighth win of the campaign, with captain Rory Burns and Dom Sibley swiftly knocking off the target in five overs.

Somerset were left needing to beat relegation-battlers Lancashire to keep their slim title hopes alive, and finished the third day at Old Trafford still 189 runs short of victory.

Set 393 to win, Archie Vaughan made 68, his maiden first-class half-century, and Tom Lammonby 49 in a fine second-wicket partnership as George Balderson and Luke Wells took two wickets each to leave Somerset 204 for six at stumps.

Wicketkeeper-batter James Rew was unbeaten on 24 as Somerset look to press on again in the morning and take the title race down to the final game.

Kent’s relegation was confirmed with a 10-wicket defeat to Nottinghamshire at the Spitfire Ground.

Jacob Duffy took four for 60 and Rob Lord picked up three wickets as Kent were dismissed for 230 in their second innings, with Joey Evison’s 42 helping the hosts at least avoid the follow-on.

Nottinghamshire, though, soon chased down their lowly target of 23 in just 3.3 overs, Ben Slater finishing unbeaten on 22, and will stay up provided they avoid defeat in next week’s final round of fixtures.

Liam Dawson returned 50 wickets in a County Championship season for the first time after scoring another half-century as Hampshire closed in on victory over Worcestershire.

The visitors ended the day on 117 for five, still 277 runs short of victory, with Jake Libby undefeated on 55.

Sussex clinched promotion from Division Two with a game to spare after quickly wrapping up an innings victory over Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Gloucestershire resumed on 140 for three in their second innings, still trailing by 62 runs, and were skittled out for 195.

Henry Crocombe took four wickets and left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat claimed three as Sussex sealed victory by an innings and seven runs, which gave them an unassailable advantage over Middlesex, who beat Derbyshire.

Yorkshire remain in the driving seat for second spot, needing just three Glamorgan wickets to secure victory on the final day.

Glamorgan were 141 for seven when bad light stopped play, still 254 behind, with Yorkshire opening bowler Ben Coad picking up his 50th wicket of the season as he finished with four for 30.

The hosts had managed to bowl Yorkshire out for 273, with James Harris taking his 600th first-class wicket while Asa Tribe scored an unbeaten maiden first-class half century.

Middlesex captain Toby Roland-Jones had earlier taken another five-wicket haul, making it 10 in the match, as hosts Derbyshire, from 74 for three overnight, were all out for 119 in the morning session.

Northamptonshire held off a Leicestershire fightback to secure a nine-wicket win at Wantage Road.

Scott Currie’s valiant maiden first-class century proved in vain for Leicestershire, who pushed on to 316 all out with Sam Wood finishing unbeaten on 57 to set their hosts a victory target of 137 after Yuzvendra Chahal had claimed another five-wicket haul.

Northamptonshire captain Luke Procter (68) and George Bartlett (54) both scored half-centuries to seal victory.