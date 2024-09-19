Anthony Joshua out for revenge on Daniel Dubois after 2016 sparring session

Anthony Joshua is ready to take revenge for coming off worse in a brutal sparring session against Daniel Dubois eight years ago when the British rivals clash at Wembley on Saturday.

Joshua admitted he was hurt by Dubois when they duelled in training at Team GB headquarters in Sheffield in 2016 – the year he defeated Charles Martin to win his first world title.

At the time, Dubois was just 18 years old and still an amateur but the power he displayed against the Olympic gold medallist that day convinced promoter Frank Warren to sign him up as a professional.

The sparring session has generated rumours ever since and Joshua admitted at Thursday’s head-to-head press conference at Guildhall in London that he felt the strength of the current IBF king.

Anthony Joshua has not forgotten his session with Daniel Dubois (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“He cracked me with a great shot and it’s my chance to get him back on Saturday. I’m looking forward to it. We sparred hundreds of rounds,” Joshua said.

“I’m not dependent on punch power. It takes a lot more than that to be a greater fighter. There are various ways to win. I want to break him down with my spirit.

“I’m tough, so is he. We have some similarities. I’ve shown him and his team respect by having a good camp. May the best man win.”

Dubois played down speculation that a rift in the camp is the reason for his trainer Don Charles’ absence from all fight week events. It is believed that Charles has a cold and will be present at Wembley.

“As long as he’s in my corner on fight I’m alright. Everything is good,” Dubois said.

Warren promises Dubois and Joshua will deliver a heavyweight classic cast in the image of the famous three-round war fought between Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns in 1985.

Both fighters have knockout power with 45 out of their combined 49 wins ending early.

“Two massive punchers. Two really good boxers who are on a roll. They’ve both had their ups and downs. We are definitely going to see something special,” Warren said.

“For me there’s nothing better than two Brits in the ring in a competitive, big fight. It’s 96,000 people, sold out. It’s going to be something special.

Frank Warren is predicting a classic fight (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We’ve got a two-time world champion against the new kid on the block. And this new kid on the block can fight. He’s as big a puncher, if not a bigger puncher, than AJ.

“One thing is for sure – do not blink on Saturday night. Because from the first bell to the last it’s going to be something extra special.

“I believe this heavyweight fight is going to be Britain’s Hagler-Hearns. That’s how exciting it will be.”