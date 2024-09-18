Coco Gauff splits from coach Brad Gilbert after failing to defend US Open title

Coco Gauff has ended her partnership with coach Brad Gilbert after 14 months.

While working with Gilbert, Gauff won her first grand slam title at last year’s US Open after coming from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka.

However, the 20-year-old was unable to defend her title in New York this year as she crashed out in the fourth round following defeat to Olympic team-mate Emma Navarro.

A difficult contest saw problems with her serve, hitting 19 double faults and firing 60 unforced errors, with Gauff later admitted her exit was “disappointing”.

Gilbert confirmed on X that the pair had split and wished Gauff well for the future.

He posted: “Thanks to Coco Gauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort.

“Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I’m excited for the next chapter in my coaching career.”

Gauff responded with an X post of her own, adding: “Thank you Brad Gilbert! We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!”