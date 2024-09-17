Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou bemused by criticism of second season success claim

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has defended his belief of “always winning things” in a second year at a club.

Following the 1-0 home defeat by Arsenal in Sunday’s north London derby, the former Celtic boss was asked about his pre-season comments of delivering success during a second campaign as he had done in Scotland.

The 59-year-old said “nothing’s changed” in terms of that mindset as he looks to build on last season, when he guided Spurs to fifth place in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou enjoyed success during his time at Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Former Australia boss Postecoglou – who also won silverware at South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar as well as in Japan with Yokohama F Marinos – takes his Spurs side to Coventry in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Spurs’ last trophy came when they lifted the League Cup in 2008, and Postecoglou was again pressed on his comments over targeting silverware this season.

“It is amazing, isn’t it? I just stated a fact and it seems like am I supposed to just lie or just say it never happened?” Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“It is confusing to me that people are making a big deal out of something – surely I am supposed to answer something that is true?

In his first season as Tottenham manager, Postecoglou guided the club to fifth place in the Premier League (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Like if I don’t win in the second year this year, and I come out next year and say, ‘well I always win in it’… well no, actually it is not true.

“But I have just said something that is true and it seems like it has upset a lot of people for some reason.”

Postecoglou added: “Do you really think it’s me sort of boasting?

“How am I supposed to answer something that is true? Is it to say, ‘well, actually, it wasn’t that important. They were easy competitions, and they don’t mean anything’?

“If you have achieved something, aren’t you supposed to say, ‘yes I have and that’s what I hope to do again’?

“I am not really sure why people misconstrue it as me trying to boast about something. I have answered a question which is true.

“That’s always happened and my plan is for it to happen again this year – and if it doesn’t happen, then I can’t answer that question the same way next year, I can say ‘mostly’, and not ‘always’.”

Postecoglou is likely to utilise his squad against Coventry, who reached the semi-finals of last season’s FA Cup where the Sky Bet Championship side were beaten on penalties by Manchester United after fighting back from 3-0 down.

Youngsters Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Mikey Moore could all be involved, while Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Djed Spence and Timo Werner should also feature.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma missed the north London derby after picking up a groin problem while on international duty, and will not be rushed back into action.

“No. He is not where we want him to be (in his recovery),” Postecoglou said.

“But hopefully there is still a chance (he will be available) for the weekend (against Brentford).”