Sir Keir Starmer confident over football regulator plans despite UEFA warning

Sir Keir Starmer has expressed confidence that plans for an independent football regulator do not breach rules on Government interference, despite UEFA warning the move could see England banned from Euro 2028.

The Prime Minister said he was “sure” ministers could “find a way through” in talks with the governing body after it voiced concerns that the proposals could threaten the autonomy of sport.

It follows a warning from UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis that the plans, set out in the Football Governance Bill, could lead to England’s exclusion from the union.

That severe sanction would mean teams would no longer be able to compete in the Champions League and other European competitions, including the Euro 2028 tournament England is set to co-host.

Asked whether he would change Government plans for a football regulator in response to UEFA’s concerns, Starmer told reporters travelling with him to Rome: “I don’t think there’s any problem with the rules, because this is a truly independent regulator.

“But as you’d expect, we’re talking to UEFA, and I’m sure we’ll find a way through this, but I’m confident that our rules are perfectly consistent, and that the regulator is truly independent.

“But of course we’re talking to UEFA to make sure that we can ensure that everything is possible.”

Asked if he was seeking to persuade UEFA that the Government’s plans did not amount to a breach of the rules, Starmer said: “I mean, I don’t think it does, I don’t think it’s a problem.

“But of course, we’ll talk to them if they’ve got concerns. I think they’ve slightly reduced their concerns as time has gone on, but obviously I’ll discuss their concerns.”

Starmer said the Government’s plans were “consistent” with the rules (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Football Governance Bill was first introduced under the previous Tory administration and adopted by Labour after the election.

It includes measures to establish an independent regulator to address the financial resilience of clubs and prevent breakaway leagues.

Theodoridis has written to Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, in a letter reported by The Times, saying there should be “no government interference in the running of football” and that an independent regulator could lead to England’s exclusion from UEFA.

It is understood the Department for Culture, Media and Sport will respond to the letter shortly and that there have been no previous concerns raised by UEFA, which has been engaging alongside the Football Association with the new Government over the development of the Bill.

UEFA sources have indicated that it is not opposed to a regulator per se, and the letter even referenced the “collaborative dialogue” with the DCMS. However, Theodoridis did express concerns about the risk of “scope creep”.

Gary Neville described reporting around the letter as ‘scaremongering’ (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Theodoridis said the regulator’s remit should be “strictly limited” to the long-term financial sustainability of clubs.

UEFA sought clarification around one clause in the Football Governance Bill as presented under the previous Government which obliged the regulator to consider the Government’s trade policy objectives when assessing the suitability of an owner or potential buyer of a club.

The letter also highlighted concerns around the plan to give the regulator backstop powers to impose a financial settlement between the Premier League and the EFL if they cannot agree one themselves.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who is a high-profile supporter of independent regulation, described reporting around the letter as “scaremongering”.

The Football Governance Bill was included in the King’s Speech in July, making it part of the new Labour Government’s legislative agenda for the current parliamentary session.