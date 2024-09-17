Scottish Government agrees to Glasgow hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Scottish Government has agreed to back Glasgow hosting a scaled-down version of the Commonwealth Games in 2026, the PA news agency understands.

Commonwealth Games Scotland announced in April it had developed a “cost-effective” proposal to stage the Games, following the announcement in July 2023 that the Australian state of Victoria had withdrawn as hosts.

The Commonwealth Games are set to return to Glasgow in 2026 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Now it is understood the plan has the approval of the Scottish Government, paving the way for Glasgow to be formally confirmed as hosts in the coming weeks.

Glasgow hosted the event in 2014 but this is expected to be significantly scaled down. It is understood around 10 to 13 sports will feature in 2026.