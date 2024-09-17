Luke Littler lands another title with Players Championship victory in Wigan

Teenage sensation Luke Littler celebrated his second title in the space of 48 hours by claiming the Players Championship 20 crown in Wigan.

The 17-year-old, who on Sunday won his maiden World Series of Darts Finals title in Amsterdam, defied a brilliant fightback from Stephen Bunting to triumph 8-7 in Tuesday’s final following a thrilling last-leg decider.

Glory for Littler secured his ninth PDC title of 2024, including three Players Championship successes.

“I’ve played really well, I came here with loads of confidence,” he told pdc.tv.

“It’s probably the first Pro Tour I’ve actually enjoyed playing, apart from the first one I won.”

Littler defeated Adam Gawlas, Jacques Labre, Andrew Gilding, Kevin Doets, world number one Luke Humphries and Dave Chisnall before racing into a 5-1 lead in his showdown with Bunting.

The reigning Masters champion hit back to level at 7-7 but Littler held his nerve to prevail.

“I had to switch on,” he added. “Towards the end I was getting a bit tired but I was just saying to myself, ‘one last push’.”