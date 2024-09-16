Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter lead Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals bid

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter are set to lead Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga in November.

Both have been named in the team for the event, which takes place from November 13 to 20, along with Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and doubles specialist Olivia Nicholls.

Britain open their campaign against Germany on November 15, with the winners to face defending champions Canada in the quarter-finals.

Raducanu starred in the qualifiers in April, winning two matches as Britain upset France on clay, and is part of a strong leading pair along with 36th-ranked Boulter.

Britain reached the semi-finals two years ago but needed a wild card into the Finals as hosts in Glasgow, and this is the first time they have qualified on merit since the current format was introduced.

Captain Anne Keothavong said: “We are really looking forward to the Finals in Malaga after qualifying following our fantastic weekend in France in April.

Emma Raducanu, left, and Katie Boulter will be expected to play singles (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Our team have created excellent memories over the last couple of years and will relish the opportunity in November. There is still a lot of tennis to be played and changes can be made up until the day before our first match.”

Keothavong will hope first of all that all the players stay fit and available over the next two months of the season.

There is room for her to make tactical changes, so Sonay Kartal, who won her first WTA Tour title in Tunisia on Sunday and broke into the top 100, could yet play herself into the team.

Raducanu is playing her first tournament since her disappointing first-round exit at the US Open in Korea this week.