Rory McIlroy rues another near-miss as Rasmus Hojgaard claims Irish Open title

Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard produced a brilliant finish to win the Amgen Irish Open and inflict a second heartbreaking defeat of the year on home favourite Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy looked on course to claim his first professional win on home soil when he led by two shots with four holes to play at Royal County Down, just an hour from where he grew up.

But while Hojgaard completed a superb closing 65 with four birdies in the last five holes – including three in a row from the 16th – McIlroy crucially three-putted the 17th and then agonisingly missed an eagle putt on the 18th to force a play-off.

A disappointed McIlroy, who missed out on a first major since 2014 when he bogeyed three of the last four holes in the US Open in June, said: “Unfortunately I’m getting used to it this year.

“Hopefully the tide is going to turn pretty soon, and I can turn all these close calls into victories.

“I must say, that roar when I hit that second shot on 18 was pretty cool. The support I got out there this week was absolutely amazing. I certainly don’t take it for granted.

“I had to try to keep my composure walking up to the 18th green there. Wish I could play in front of those fans and this atmosphere every week.

“From where I was at the start of the week and what I wanted to do, it’s a step in the right direction. You know, if anything, it just whets my appetite even more for Portrush [the Open Championship] next year.”

McIlroy took a one-shot lead into the final round and made the ideal start with birdies on the first and second.

With playing partner Matteo Manassero then dropping shots on the third and fourth, McIlroy briefly enjoyed a four-shot lead before making a bogey on the seventh and missing from inside 10 feet for birdie on both the eighth and ninth.

Hojgaard kickstarted his challenge with an outrageous chip-in for birdie on the 10th and although a birdie on the 11th edged McIlroy two in front again, that advantage was wiped out as Hojgaard birdied the 16th and McIlroy bogeyed the 15th.

Hojgaard then dramatically holed out from a greenside bunker at the 17th and although McIlroy drew level with a birdie on the 16th, the four-time major winner charged his birdie putt on the 17th past the hole and missed the return.

Hojgaard’s birdie on the 18th meant McIlroy needed to make an eagle on the same hole to force a play-off and a towering approach from 191 yards gave him a chance from 15 feet, only for the eagle putt to slide just wide.

“It was a hard watch in the end but I had a number today that I was trying to reach, and that was eight (under),” Hojgaard said after securing his fifth DP World Tour title.

Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard celebrates a birdie on the 17th hole during day four of the Amgen Irish Open (Peter Morrison/PA)

“Obviously coming in and finishing on nine was gold and I’m so happy. The game’s been trending for a while now and to get this one is massive.

“On 10 I got away with a good lie. Thought I hit a great chip there and maybe would have been five, six feet past, but then there was a flag in the way.

“And on 17 I was a bit worried I could be plugged in the bunker but coming up to an uphill lie in the bunker gave me a little bit more confidence that I could get it up and down. To hole it was key.”